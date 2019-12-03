Thanksgiving Leftovers Nachos

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his next-level nachos with leftovers from his Thanksgiving meal. His leftovers include diced turkey, chopped roasted vegetables, and whole cranberry sauce, but any leftovers you have can be used because gooey Monterey Jack cheese brings them all together.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven 400°. Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Spread half of the tortilla chips on the sheet and top with half each of the cheese, vegetables, turkey, and cranberry sauce. Repeat the layering with the remaining chips, cheese, vegetables, turkey, and cranberry sauce. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
Top the nachos with cilantro, jalapeños, and pickled red onion; serve right away with sour cream and hot sauce.