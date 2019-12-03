Thanksgiving Leftovers Nachos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
By Justin Chapple

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his next-level nachos with leftovers from his Thanksgiving meal. His leftovers include diced turkey, chopped roasted vegetables, and whole cranberry sauce, but any leftovers you have can be used because gooey Monterey Jack cheese brings them all together.

Ingredients

  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • 13 ounces thick tortillas chips
  • 2 pounds shredded Pepper Jack cheese
  • 3 cups diced roasted vegetables
  • 12 ounces shredded or diced roasted turkey
  • 3/4 cup whole cranberry sauce
  • Cilantro sprigs, thinly sliced jalapeños, and pickled red onion, for topping
  • Sour cream and hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven 400°. Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Spread half of the tortilla chips on the sheet and top with half each of the cheese, vegetables, turkey, and cranberry sauce. Repeat the layering with the remaining chips, cheese, vegetables, turkey, and cranberry sauce. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted.

Step 2    

Top the nachos with cilantro, jalapeños, and pickled red onion; serve right away with sour cream and hot sauce.

