Thai-Style Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Author Name: Carrie Bach Review Body: I made this recipe for my gourmet group. The pork was simply amazing when it came out of the oven with the curry and sugar. However, it was so over-complicated with all the other ingredients, which you can only use a little of otherwise it would be completely overwhelming. I'm making the pork again this weekend, but I'm just sticking with the basic recipe of red curry and brown sugar. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-07-22

Author Name: ecl333 Review Body: I also kept the sauce separate. I thinned with cilantro paste with some coconut milk and served it on the side for those who wanted to drizzle it on. My husband and I loved the complex flavor and heat it added to the pork. My daughter preferred it with the curry paste seasoning alone. I made the recipe with two 3-4 lb bone-in pork shoulders and there was plenty of paste and sauce for all of the pork. I slow-cooked the pork as I always do -- at 225 degrees until the internal temp is at least 200 degrees. It fell apart beautifully. I shredded it and then added the defatted juices. Delicious!! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-11-06

Author Name: Jenny Komorowski Review Body: I always follow a recipe as is and then I will tweek it my own way BUT This recipe was amazing, flavours were not too strong and everyone gave positive feedback. I actually also made an original pulled pork and this one was eaten the most. Will certainly make it again Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-08