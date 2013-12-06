Thai Sticky Rice

In the north and northeast of Thailand, Laos and parts of Vietnam and southern China, long-grain sticky rice is the staple grain. When cooked, the opaque white, distinct grains are tender, slightly sweet and chewy but not gluey. Sticky rice is sometimes labeled "sweet rice" or "glutinous rice."To eat sticky rice the way the Thais do, pick up a clump, squeeze it gently into a ball and then dip it in sauce or use it as a scoop to pick up other foods. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes