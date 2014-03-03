Thai Red Curry with Pork and Eggplant

Step 1

Combine half of the coconut milk and the red onion in a wide, deep skillet and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Add the curry paste and stir to dissolve. Add the eggplant and cook, covered, over moderately low heat for 10 minutes. Add the pork and continue to cook over moderately low heat, covered, until the pork and eggplant are tender and just cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes.