Thai Red Curry with Pork and Eggplant

Canned coconut milk and good-quality curry paste are two pantry items you should always have on hand. With them—and a few veggies—dinner is less than an hour away. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes
How to Make It
Combine half of the coconut milk and the red onion in a wide, deep skillet and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Add the curry paste and stir to dissolve. Add the eggplant and cook, covered, over moderately low heat for 10 minutes. Add the pork and continue to cook over moderately low heat, covered, until the pork and eggplant are tender and just cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes.
Add the remaining coconut milk, the water, fish sauce and sugar. Season to taste with salt.
Add the red pepper and cook, uncovered, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and the basil leaves. Serve warm with rice.
