Thai Red Curry with Chicken, Red Peppers and Bamboo Shoots
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
January 2014

This quick curry recipe is just as delicious served over flat rice noodles as it is with rice. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons store-bought red curry paste
  • One 13 1/2-ounce can coconut milk, well shaken
  • 8 ounces boneless skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
  • 1 large red bell pepper, cored and chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • One 8-ounce can bamboo shoots, rinsed and drained
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Lime wedges, for serving  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the curry paste and 1/2 cup of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer, stirring until the curry paste has completely dissolved. Add the rest of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken, bell pepper and bamboo shoots and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is tender and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce and lime juice.

Step 2    

Serve with rice and lime wedges on the side.

