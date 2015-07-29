Thai Red Curry with Chicken, Red Peppers and Bamboo Shoots

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the curry paste and 1/2 cup of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer, stirring until the curry paste has completely dissolved. Add the rest of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken, bell pepper and bamboo shoots and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is tender and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce and lime juice.