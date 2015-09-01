Thai Quinoa-Coconut Milk Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Pound the Thai chiles, shallot, garlic and cilantro roots (or stems, if using) together in a mortar until bruised (or pulse 3 to 4 times in a food processor).

Step 2 In a small saucepan, bring water to boil and season with 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Add the quinoa and simmer until the quinoa is just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the quinoa.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan set over high heat, bring the stock and coconut milk to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. (The coconut milk will separate, which is fine.) Add the chile-garlic mixture and 3/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.