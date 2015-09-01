Thai Quinoa-Coconut Milk Soup
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
February 2012

This quinoa and coconut milk soup needs lots of lime juice, fish sauce and brown sugar to pop. Adjust the seasonings to your liking. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 small Thai or other hot chiles, stemmed
  • 1 large shallot (about 4 ounces), peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 3 cilantro roots, scraped, or 1/3 cup coarsely chopped thick stems
  • 2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
  • One 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup quinoa
  • 1 teaspoon tightly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from about 2 limes)
  • 1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pound the Thai chiles, shallot, garlic and cilantro roots (or stems, if using) together in a mortar until bruised (or pulse 3 to 4 times in a food processor).

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, bring water to boil and season with 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Add the quinoa and simmer until the quinoa is just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the quinoa.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan set over high heat, bring the stock and coconut milk to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. (The coconut milk will separate, which is fine.) Add the chile-garlic mixture and 3/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.

Step 4    

Using a handheld immersion blender or jar blender, purée the soup until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on the solids. Return the soup to the saucepan. Bring to a simmer and add the drained quinoa, brown sugar, fish sauce and lime juice. Adjust the seasonings, if needed. Divide the soup among four bowls and garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Both the quinoa and soup base can be prepared ahead and stored separately in the refrigerator for a few days.

