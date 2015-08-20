Thai Pickled Garlic

Peeling five heads of garlic can be quite the time commitment. For a crafty, time-saving solution, buy pre-peeled garlic at the supermarket.
How to Make It
Separate each of the heads of garlic into cloves. Peel the cloves.
Bring vinegar, sugar and salt to a boil, simmering until the sugar dissolves. Add the peeled garlic cloves and the cloves to a small glass jar. Pour the vinegar mixture into the jar and seal.
Notes
A trick for keeping the garlic cloves intact when you peel them: Squeeze the ends of each clove together. The papery sheath should crack open, making it easy to peel. The garlic has a tendency to turn bluish-green as it pickles. It may look odd, but blue-green garlic is perfectly safe to eat.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5