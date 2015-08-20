Thai Pickled Garlic
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 pint
Scott Hocker
September 2014

Peeling five heads of garlic can be quite the time commitment. For a crafty, time-saving solution, buy pre-peeled garlic at the supermarket. 

Ingredients

  • 5 heads of garlic
  • 3/4 cup white distilled vinegar
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cloves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Separate each of the heads of garlic into cloves. Peel the cloves.

Step 2    

Bring vinegar, sugar and salt to a boil, simmering until the sugar dissolves. Add the peeled garlic cloves and the cloves to a small glass jar. Pour the vinegar mixture into the jar and seal.

Notes

A trick for keeping the garlic cloves intact when you peel them: Squeeze the ends of each clove together. The papery sheath should crack open, making it easy to peel. The garlic has a tendency to turn bluish-green as it pickles. It may look odd, but blue-green garlic is perfectly safe to eat. 

