Thai Pickled Cucumbers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 pint
Scott Hocker
July 2014

These simple pickles are delicious the day you make them. If you let them sit for a few days or even a week longer, they’re still great.  Slideshow: More Thai Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white distilled vinegar
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 pound cucumber, ends removed, deseeded and cut into quarters lengthwise
  • 1 star anise pod

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, bring the vinegar, sugar and water to a boil. Simmer until the sugar dissolves. Place the cucumber quarters in one large, tall glass jar. Add the star anise. Pour the hot syrup into the jar. Seal.

Notes

If not serving the cucumbers the same day, place them in a cool, dry place, preferably with a lot of direct sunlight. Let sit for a week, then transfer to the refrigerator. The cucumbers should keep for a few months in the refrigerator. 

