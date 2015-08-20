Thai Pickled Cucumbers

© Scott Hocker
These simple pickles are delicious the day you make them. If you let them sit for a few days or even a week longer, they’re still great. Slideshow: More Thai Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, bring the vinegar, sugar and water to a boil. Simmer until the sugar dissolves. Place the cucumber quarters in one large, tall glass jar. Add the star anise. Pour the hot syrup into the jar. Seal.
Notes
If not serving the cucumbers the same day, place them in a cool, dry place, preferably with a lot of direct sunlight. Let sit for a week, then transfer to the refrigerator. The cucumbers should keep for a few months in the refrigerator.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5