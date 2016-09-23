Thai Nicoise Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 make the dressing In a food processor, combine everything but the peanuts and blend until combined. Add the peanuts and pulse until they are roughly chopped.

Step 2 make the salad Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and fill with water to cover. Bring the water to a boil, cover, remove from the heat, and set aside for 9 minutes. Scoop the eggs out of the saucepan and transfer to a bowl of ice water.

Step 3 Return the pan of water to a boil and add the potatoes and salt. Boil the potatoes until they’re tender, about 10 minutes, then add them to the ice water. Drain, peel the eggs, and cut them into quarters. Set the eggs and potatoes aside.