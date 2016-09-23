Thai Nicoise Salad

“I know I should love all my recipes equally, but this is my salad queen,” writes Daphne Oz in The Happy Cook. “Overflowing with a variety of colorful veggies—crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy bean sprouts and cabbage, juicy cucumbers and tomatoes, creamy fingerling potatoes, peppery paper-thin radishes—all doused in a vibrant, gently spicy peanut-lime dressing with a shower of fresh herbs, it just feels like total abundance and pure opulence. How many salads can you say that about? Long live the queen.”
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine everything but the peanuts and blend until combined. Add the peanuts and pulse until they are roughly chopped.
Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and fill with water to cover. Bring the water to a boil, cover, remove from the heat, and set aside for 9 minutes. Scoop the eggs out of the saucepan and transfer to a bowl of ice water.
Return the pan of water to a boil and add the potatoes and salt. Boil the potatoes until they’re tender, about 10 minutes, then add them to the ice water. Drain, peel the eggs, and cut them into quarters. Set the eggs and potatoes aside.
Arrange the lettuce on a platter and scatter the carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cabbage, tomatoes, radishes, and herbs over the top. Add the potatoes and the egg. Drizzle with the peanut-lime dressing.
