Meat + Poultry Turkey Turkey Breast Thai-Inspired Turkey Green Curry Leftover turkey breast is easily infused with lots of flavor when reheated in this quick Thai-inspired Turkey Green Curry. By Justin Chapple Published on October 13, 2022 Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 The day after Thanksgiving, you'll want to go easy in the kitchen. Store-bought green curry paste and fresh aromatics like ginger and lemongrass do the heavy lifting here; once you have the coconut mixture finished, all you have to do is stir in cooked vegetables and leftover turkey to complete the meal. Ingredients 1 small (10-ounce) sweet potato, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces (about 1 3/4 cups) 1 small (8-ounce) turnip, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces (about 1 1/4 cups) 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided 1 large (1 1/2-ounce) shallot, finely chopped (about 1/4 cup) 3 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger (from 1 [3-inch] piece ginger) 4 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 1 1/2 tablespoons) 1 lemongrass stalk (pale core only), finely chopped (about 1 1/2 tablespoons) 2 fresh red Thai chiles (unseeded), finely chopped (about 1 teaspoon) ¼ cup green curry paste (such as Maesri or Thai Kitchen) 2 cups turkey broth or chicken broth 1 (13.66-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime), plus more to taste 2 teaspoons fish sauce 2 cups firmly packed fresh curly leaf spinach, torn, or stemmed Swiss chard, torn 1 ⅓ cups shredded cooked turkey breast (about 8 ounces) Fresh basil leaves, for garnish Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together sweet potato, turnip, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven until bottom sides of sweet potato and turnip are browned in spots and just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high. Add shallot, ginger, garlic, lemongrass, chiles, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until shallot mixture is very fragrant and lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add curry paste, stirring to coat shallot mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in broth and coconut milk until combined and smooth. Bring to a simmer over medium, stirring occasionally. Stir in lime juice, fish sauce, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Stir sweet potato mixture, spinach, and turkey into coconut milk mixture in skillet. Cook over medium, stirring gently, until spinach is wilted and turkey is heated through, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Season with additional lime juice to taste. Ladle curry evenly into 4 shallow bowls, and garnish with basil leaves. Make Ahead Sweet potato mixture can be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 day. Suggested Pairing Bright, lime-zesty Australian Riesling: Best's Great Western