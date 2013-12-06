Thai Green Curry Hot Wings

© Tina Rupp
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 500°. Line a large baking sheet with foil and spray with vegetable oil. In a bowl, mix the flour with the salt and coriander. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Spread the chicken on the baking sheet in a single layer and spray with vegetable oil. Roast the chicken for 45 minutes, turning once or twice, until browned and crispy.
Step 2
In a bowl, whisk the hot sauce, butter, fish sauce and curry paste. Add the chicken wings to the sauce and toss. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve.
Notes
Wingettes and drumettes are often sold separately.
