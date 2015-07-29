Thai Green Curry Chicken with Zucchini and Green Beans
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
April 2014

Avoid overcooking this curry—you want the green beans and zucchini to stay bright and beautiful. That said, any leftovers are delicious reheated the next day. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 serrano chile, sliced (remove seeds for a less spicy flavor)
  • 2 tablespoons store-bought green curry paste
  • One 13 1/2-ounce can coconut milk, well shaken
  • 8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium zucchini, cut into thick matchsticks
  • 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Chopped fresh basil leaves, for garnish
  • Steamed white rice, for serving
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the chile and cook for 1 minute. Add the curry paste and 1/2 cup of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer, stirring until the curry paste has completely dissolved.

Step 2    

Add the rest of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Add the green beans and simmer, stirring occasionally, until they are bright green, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the zucchini and chicken and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the zucchini is crisp-tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce and lime juice, then serve the chicken garnished with basil leaves, with rice and lime wedges on the side.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up