Thai Green Curry Chicken with Zucchini and Green Beans

Avoid overcooking this curry—you want the green beans and zucchini to stay bright and beautiful. That said, any leftovers are delicious reheated the next day.
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the chile and cook for 1 minute. Add the curry paste and 1/2 cup of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer, stirring until the curry paste has completely dissolved.
Add the rest of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Add the green beans and simmer, stirring occasionally, until they are bright green, 3 to 4 minutes.
Add the zucchini and chicken and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the zucchini is crisp-tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the fish sauce and lime juice, then serve the chicken garnished with basil leaves, with rice and lime wedges on the side.
