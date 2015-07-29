Thai Green Curry Chicken with Zucchini and Green Beans

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the chile and cook for 1 minute. Add the curry paste and 1/2 cup of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer, stirring until the curry paste has completely dissolved.

Step 2 Add the rest of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Add the green beans and simmer, stirring occasionally, until they are bright green, 3 to 4 minutes.