Thai-Glazed Corn

F&W’s Kay Chun makes the delicious, sticky-sweet Asian glaze on this corn with coconut milk, soy sauce, sugar and fish sauce, adding lime juice for a hit of tang. Slideshow: Healthy Thai
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small saucepan, combine the coconut milk, soy sauce, sugar, fish sauce and lime juice. Cook over moderate heat until the glaze is syrupy, about 10 minutes.
Step 2
Light a grill. Grill the corn over medium heat, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, 10 to 15 minutes; brush with the glaze during the last 5 minutes. Cut each corn cob into thirds, transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro and cheese. Serve with lime wedges.
