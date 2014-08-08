Thai-Glazed Corn

In a small saucepan, combine the coconut milk, soy sauce, sugar, fish sauce and lime juice. Cook over moderate heat until the glaze is syrupy, about 10 minutes.

Step 2

Light a grill. Grill the corn over medium heat, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, 10 to 15 minutes; brush with the glaze during the last 5 minutes. Cut each corn cob into thirds, transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro and cheese. Serve with lime wedges.