Thai-Glazed Corn
Kay Chun
September 2014

F&W’s Kay Chun makes the delicious, sticky-sweet Asian glaze on this corn with coconut milk, soy sauce, sugar and fish sauce, adding lime juice for a hit of tang. Slideshow: Healthy Thai

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 4 ears of corn, shucked
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • Finely grated Cotija cheese, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the coconut milk, soy sauce, sugar, fish sauce and lime juice. Cook over moderate heat until the glaze is syrupy, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Grill the corn over medium heat, turning occasionally, until charred and tender, 10 to 15 minutes; brush with the glaze during the last 5 minutes. Cut each corn cob into thirds, transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro and cheese. Serve with lime wedges.

