Thai Cucumber Salad

A sharp knife works well for slicing the cucumber thinly, but, if you have one, a mandoline would do the job faster. This bright salad would be a refreshing complement to any grilled meat. Slideshow: More Thai Recipes
How to Make It
Cut the ends off the cucumber, then slice the cucumber lengthwise into quarters. Using a sharp knife or mandoline, cut the quarters crosswise into very thin slices.
In a small saucepan set over medium-high heat, bring the water, sugar and vinegar to a boil, simmering until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.
In a medium bowl, add the reserved sliced cucumber, ginger, salt and chile. Pour the cooled syrup over the other ingredients and stir to combine. Serve immediately or within a few hours of making.
Make Ahead
