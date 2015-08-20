Thai Cucumber Salad

In a medium bowl, add the reserved sliced cucumber, ginger, salt and chile. Pour the cooled syrup over the other ingredients and stir to combine. Serve immediately or within a few hours of making.

In a small saucepan set over medium-high heat, bring the water, sugar and vinegar to a boil, simmering until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.

Cut the ends off the cucumber, then slice the cucumber lengthwise into quarters. Using a sharp knife or mandoline, cut the quarters crosswise into very thin slices.

Make Ahead

The salad can be prepared a few hours before serving. Leave it out at room temperature and be sure all the cucumber slices are covered with syrup otherwise they might dry out.