Thai Cucumber Salad

A sharp knife works well for slicing the cucumber thinly, but, if you have one, a mandoline would do the job faster. This bright salad would be a refreshing complement to any grilled meat. Slideshow: More Thai Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cucumber
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup white distilled vinegar
  • 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and grated
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 fresh green chile, deseeded and finely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the ends off the cucumber, then slice the cucumber lengthwise into quarters. Using a sharp knife or mandoline, cut the quarters crosswise into very thin slices.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan set over medium-high heat, bring the water, sugar and vinegar to a boil, simmering until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, add the reserved sliced cucumber, ginger, salt and chile. Pour the cooled syrup over the other ingredients and stir to combine. Serve immediately or within a few hours of making.

Make Ahead

The salad can be prepared a few hours before serving. Leave it out at room temperature and be sure all the cucumber slices are covered with syrup otherwise they might dry out.

