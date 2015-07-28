Thai Coconut Braised Chicken Legs

This dish is a complete meal when served alongside cook white rice. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a medium pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, turning once, until golden, then transfer to a plate. Stir in the shallots, garlic, and ginger with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes.
Add the chicken back to the pot along with any accumulated juices. Stir in the coconut milk and stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve the chicken and broth, sprinkled with the cilantro leaves and chile slices and drizzled with the lime juice.
Review Body: Decent. Didn' t have cilantro on hand. Good for a weeknight meal. Needed something, I'm not certain. Perhaps green or red curry.
