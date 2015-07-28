Thai Coconut Braised Chicken Legs
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

This dish is a complete meal when served alongside cook white rice. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds chicken legs, split
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 small shallots, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1-inch nob of ginger, julienned
  • 1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk
  • 1 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves
  • 1 hot chile, thinly sliced
  • Fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a medium pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, turning once, until golden, then transfer to a plate. Stir in the shallots, garlic, and ginger with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the chicken back to the pot along with any accumulated juices. Stir in the coconut milk and stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

Serve the chicken and broth, sprinkled with the cilantro leaves and chile slices and drizzled with the lime juice.

