Thai Chicken Soup
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Spike Gjerde
July 2014

Chef Spike Gjerde says this soup is his family staple. The flavors are bright and the dish is easy to make, especially with store-bought rotisserie chicken. Gjerde adds lemongrass, ginger and plenty of lime to create a broth that's light, tangy and deeply aromatic. Slideshow: More Healthy Thai Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 quarts chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 lemongrass stalk, cut into 4-inch lengths
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger, sliced
  • 4 Thai bird chiles
  • Four 1-inch-thick strips of lime zest
  • 1 large head of cauliflower, broken into small florets
  • 1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and caps sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • One 13 1/2-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 4 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed
  • 3/4 cup fresh lime juice (from about 5 limes)
  • 1/2 cup Asian fish sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the stock with the lemongrass, ginger, chiles and lime zest and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat for 10 minutes. Strain and return to the saucepan. Discard the solids.

Step 2    

Add the cauliflower, shiitake and coconut milk to the stock and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the cauliflower is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken and edamame and simmer just until heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and fish sauce and season with salt. Garnish with the cilantro and serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

