Thai Chicken Ramen
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Remember bowls of ramen in college, this dish is nothing like those. Instead, this is a sophisticated and satisfying meal. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken thighs
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 small shallots, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1-inch nob of ginger, julienned
  • 1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 6 ounces ramen noodles
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves
  • 1 hot chile, thinly sliced
  • Fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a medium pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, turning once, until golden, then transfer to a plate. Stir in the shallots, garlic, and ginger with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the chicken back to the pot along with any accumulated juices. Stir in the coconut milk and stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, 20 minutes. Stir in the ramen and continue to boil, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Serve the chicken with the broth and ramen, sprinkled with the cilantro leaves and chile slices and drizzled with the lime juice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up