Thai Chicken Ramen

Step 1

Season the chicken with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. In a medium pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, turning once, until golden, then transfer to a plate. Stir in the shallots, garlic, and ginger with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the chicken back to the pot along with any accumulated juices. Stir in the coconut milk and stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, 20 minutes. Stir in the ramen and continue to boil, covered, until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.