Thai Chicken Noodle Soup with Red Curry
Photo © Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Phoebe Lapine
February 2015

This warming, Thai-inspired chicken noodle soup gets a kick from red curry paste, and the rice noodles makes it completely gluten free. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 medium sweet onion, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
  • 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • One 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 2 teaspoons red curry paste
  • 2 quarts chicken stock
  • Two 15-ounce cans coconut milk
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded chicken
  • 4 ounces thin, flat rice noodles
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil. Sauté the onions, carrots and scallions over medium-high heat until soft and beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger and curry paste. Cook for 2 minutes more, until fragrant. Carefully pour in the stock, coconut milk and salt. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in the chicken and noodles. Simmer until the noodles are al dente, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove the soup from the heat and stir in the lime juice and cilantro. Taste for seasoning and serve piping hot.

