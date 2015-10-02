Thai Chicken Noodle Soup with Red Curry

Step 1

In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil. Sauté the onions, carrots and scallions over medium-high heat until soft and beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger and curry paste. Cook for 2 minutes more, until fragrant. Carefully pour in the stock, coconut milk and salt. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in the chicken and noodles. Simmer until the noodles are al dente, about 10 minutes.