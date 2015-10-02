Thai Chicken Noodle Soup with Red Curry

This warming, Thai-inspired chicken noodle soup gets a kick from red curry paste, and the rice noodles makes it completely gluten free. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil. Sauté the onions, carrots and scallions over medium-high heat until soft and beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger and curry paste. Cook for 2 minutes more, until fragrant. Carefully pour in the stock, coconut milk and salt. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in the chicken and noodles. Simmer until the noodles are al dente, about 10 minutes.
Remove the soup from the heat and stir in the lime juice and cilantro. Taste for seasoning and serve piping hot.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5