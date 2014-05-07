Thai Chicken and Wheat Berry Salad
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
June 2014

This refreshing and hearty chicken-and-wheat-berry salad is lovely served in fresh lettuce cups. Slideshow: More Fast Thai Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 pound ground chicken, preferably dark meat
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup cooked wheat berries or spelt
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
  • 1/3 cup chopped basil, plus whole leaves for serving
  • Lettuce cups, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the chicken, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the wheat berries, fish sauce and lime juice. Remove the skillet from the heat; stir in the chopped basil. Serve the salad warm with lettuce cups, lime wedges and basil leaves.

Suggested Pairing

Lively, limey Albariño: 2012 La Caña.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up