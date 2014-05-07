Thai Chicken and Wheat Berry Salad

© John Kernick
This refreshing and hearty chicken-and-wheat-berry salad is lovely served in fresh lettuce cups. Slideshow: More Fast Thai Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the chicken, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the wheat berries, fish sauce and lime juice. Remove the skillet from the heat; stir in the chopped basil. Serve the salad warm with lettuce cups, lime wedges and basil leaves.
Suggested Pairing
Lively, limey Albariño: 2012 La Caña.
