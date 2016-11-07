Thai Beef Sandwiches with Green Curry Mayo

In the Food & Wine Test Kitchen, we don’t let a single leftover go to waste. Here we turn leftover roast beef into a Thai beef salad–inspired sandwich, but it would also be delicious with leftover pulled pork, grilled chicken or even seared tofu. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the curry paste. In a medium bowl, toss the greens with the cucumber, carrot, cilantro, onion, peanuts and lime juice; season with salt.
Spread some of the curry mayonnaise on the cut sides of the baguette. Top with the sliced beef and the vegetables. Close the baguette, slice into 4 sandwiches and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Amanda Walwood
Review Body: Assembly takes a bit of work, but this was one hell of a sandwich!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-31
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: The sandwich has a bit too much going on, I'd cut back on some ingredients.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-15
Author Name: Lovey1931
Review Body: I have small cans of yellow and red curry paste - do you think one of those would work in place of the green curry paste?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-11-15