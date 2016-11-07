Thai Beef Sandwiches with Green Curry Mayo
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
December 2016

In the Food & Wine Test Kitchen, we don’t let a single leftover go to waste. Here we turn leftover roast beef into a Thai beef salad–inspired sandwich, but it would also be delicious with leftover pulled pork, grilled chicken or even seared tofu.  Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1/4 cup Thai green curry paste 
  • 1 cup lightly packed mesclun greens 
  • 1 Persian cucumber, julienned 
  • 1/2 cup julienned carrot 
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves 
  • 1/4 cup very thinly sliced red onion 
  • 3 tablespoons crushed roasted salted peanuts 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice 
  • Kosher salt 
  • One 24-inch baguette, split and toasted 
  • 12 ounces leftover beef roast or store-bought roast beef, thinly sliced  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the curry paste. In a medium bowl, toss the greens with the cucumber, carrot, cilantro, onion, peanuts and lime juice; season with salt.  

Step 2    

Spread some of the curry mayonnaise on the cut sides of the baguette. Top with the sliced beef and the vegetables. Close the baguette, slice into  4 sandwiches and serve.

Make Ahead

The green curry mayonnaise can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up