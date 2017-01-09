Thai Basil, Grapefruit and Chia Tonic 

© Constantine Poulos
Chef Seamus Mullen of New York City’s Tertulia restaurant has completely embraced a healthy lifestyle that includes making excellent refreshers like this tonic here, which is sweet and tart but also incredibly satisfying, thanks to the chia. Slideshow: More Chia Seed Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large pitcher, combine the grapefruit juice with the maple syrup, chia seeds, Thai basil and 4 cups of water and stir well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Stir the tonic before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5