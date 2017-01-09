Thai Basil, Grapefruit and Chia Tonic 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Seamus Mullen
February 2017

Chef Seamus Mullen of New York City’s Tertulia restaurant has completely embraced a healthy lifestyle that includes making excellent refreshers like this tonic here, which is sweet and tart but also incredibly satisfying, thanks to the chia. Slideshow: More Chia Seed Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup fresh grapefruit juice with pulp 
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds 
  • One Thai basil sprig or 4-inch rosemary sprig 

How to Make It

Step

In a large pitcher, combine the grapefruit juice with the maple syrup, chia seeds, Thai basil and 4 cups of water and stir well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Stir the tonic before serving.

