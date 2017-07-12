Texas Sheet Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Generously butter an 18-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the sugars, baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of the kosher salt. On a second rimmed baking sheet, spread the pecans in a single layer. Bake for 8 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Let cool completely and coarsely chop.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, melt 1 stick of the butter over moderate heat. Stir in the coffee and 1/2 cup of the cocoa powder and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Pour the warm cocoa mixture into the dry ingredients and stir until only a few streaks of white remain. Add the eggs, sour cream and 1/2 teaspoon of the vanilla and stir until the batter is smooth and no streaks remain.

Step 3 Scrape the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for 15 minutes, until the cake springs back lightly when touched and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.