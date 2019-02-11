Tex-Mex Flour Tortillas

Step 1

Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add shortening; using your fingertips, incorporate into flour mixture until evenly combined. Add 1 1/4 cups water; mix with your hands until a sticky dough forms. Turn dough out onto an unfloured work surface. Using the heel of your hand, smear dough across work surface in a 10-inch-long layer. Using a bench scraper, scrape dough back into a ball. Repeat smearing and scraping process until dough becomes smooth and slightly sticky, about 5 minutes. Cut dough into 24 pieces (about 1 1/4 ounces each). Roll dough pieces into balls, and transfer to a baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.