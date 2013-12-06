© Lucas Allen
Bittersweet, artichoke-flavored Cynar and citrus bitters stand in for the Aperol in this light, dry cocktail, with rosé Vermouth adding a spicy, floral accent. Vincenzo Marianella created the drink on the terrazza (balcony) of a friend’s California beach house around sunset. Slideshow: More Great Sparkling Wine Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a chilled wineglass with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the garnish and stir well. Garnish the drink with the orange wedge.