Terrazza
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Vincenzo Marianella
June 2012

Bittersweet, artichoke-flavored Cynar and citrus bitters stand in for the Aperol in this light, dry cocktail, with rosé Vermouth adding a spicy, floral accent. Vincenzo Marianella created the drink on the terrazza (balcony) of a friend’s California beach house around sunset. Slideshow: More Great Sparkling Wine Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 3 ounces chilled Prosecco
  • 2 ounces rosé vermouth, preferably Martini Rosato
  • 3/4 ounce Cynar
  • 2 dashes of citrus bitters
  • 1 thin orange wedge, preferably blood orange, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a chilled wineglass with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the garnish and stir well. Garnish the drink with the orange wedge.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up