Teriyaki Tofu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2014

The simple combination of crisped tofu and homemade teriyaki sauce gives a ton of flavor for minimal effort. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu

Ingredients

  • One 14 ounce (396g) package firm tofu, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil)
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sake or dry vermouth
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 1/2 medium red onion, diced
  • Chopped cilantro, to garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat the tofu dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1-inch cubes.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add the oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Turning gently and as little as necessary, sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until at least 2 -3 sides are golden and crisped.

Step 3    

Lower the heat to medium and carefully add the soy sauce, sake (or vermouth) brown sugar, and rice vinegar to the pan with the tofu. Stir in the red onion. Cook for 30 seconds and then remove from heat.

Step 4    

Garnish with cilantro and serve warm or at room temperature.

