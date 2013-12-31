Teriyaki Chicken Bok Choy
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

This superfast stir-fry makes everything so easy: ground chicken promises even cooking, bok choy packs a nutrient-loaded punch and a homemade teriyaki sauce ups the flavor ante. Slideshow: Great Stir-Fry Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound baby bok choy
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil)
  • 3/4 pound ground chicken
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sake or dry vermouth
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Trim the ends of the bok choy. Wash, pat dry with paper towels, and then set aside.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then add the onion. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until soft, and then add the ground chicken. Stirring occasionally to break up and turn the chicken, cook for about 5 minutes or until the chicken is evenly browned and cooked through.

Step 3    

Stir in the soy sauce, sake (or vermouth), brown sugar, and rice vinegar and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the bok choy and cook for 1 minute, or until the bok choy is cooked and the sauce is heated through. Serve warm.

