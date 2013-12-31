Teriyaki Chicken Bok Choy

How to Make It

Step 1 Trim the ends of the bok choy. Wash, pat dry with paper towels, and then set aside.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then add the onion. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until soft, and then add the ground chicken. Stirring occasionally to break up and turn the chicken, cook for about 5 minutes or until the chicken is evenly browned and cooked through.