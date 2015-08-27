Teriyaki Baked Salmon

In a small saucepan, bring the soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of the water, the vinegar, sugar, ginger, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to a boil. Stir the cornstarch together with the remaining tablespoon of water, then whisk into the teriyaki and boil until thickened, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then brush with some of the teriyaki sauce. Bake the salmon 5 minutes, the brush with more sauce. Bake another 5 minutes, then brush with any additional sauce. Continue to bake the salmon until it is just cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Serve topped with chives.