Teriyaki Baked Salmon
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
October 2014

Making your own teriyaki sauce at home is fast and easy and can be used on just about anything from poultry to salmon. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • Chives for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, bring the soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of the water, the vinegar, sugar, ginger, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to a boil. Stir the cornstarch together with the remaining tablespoon of water, then whisk into the teriyaki and boil until thickened, about 1 minute.

Step 3    

Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then brush with some of the teriyaki sauce. Bake the salmon 5 minutes, the brush with more sauce. Bake another 5 minutes, then brush with any additional sauce. Continue to bake the salmon until it is just cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Serve topped with chives.

