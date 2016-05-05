Tequila-Watermelon Aguas Frescas with Prosecco

In this refreshing cocktail, Prosecco adds a lively spritz to a light, watermelon-forward margarita. If you happen to have a juicer on hand, you can certainly use it here. Slideshow: More Watermelon Drinks
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring just to a boil, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Transfer the simple syrup to a heatproof bowl and let cool.
In a food processor or blender, puree the watermelon in batches until smooth. Strain the puree into a large bowl or pitcher. Stir in the simple syrup, tequila, lime slices, 3 mint sprigs and 1/2 cup of water.
To serve, pour the watermelon agua fresca into ice-filled glasses, leaving 1 inch at the top. Top off the drinks with Prosecco and garnish with mint leaves.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Miriam Gross
Review Body: This was a huge hit at a recent barbecue we hosted. I served some (without tequila and prosecco) to the kids, using sparkling water to dilute it and add the fizz. It was a very tasty drink, and everyone was asking for more.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-17