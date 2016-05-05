Tequila-Watermelon Aguas Frescas with Prosecco
ADRIAN GAUT
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 drinks
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

In this refreshing cocktail, Prosecco adds a lively spritz to a light, watermelon-forward margarita. If you happen to have a juicer on hand, you can certainly use it here. Slideshow: More Watermelon Drinks

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 chilled seedless watermelon (15 pounds), rind discarded and watermelon cubed (20 cups)
  • 3/4 cup tequila blanco
  • 6 limes, thinly sliced
  • 3 mint sprigs, plus mint leaves for garnish
  • Ice
  • 1 bottle chilled Prosecco

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring just to a boil, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Transfer the simple syrup to  a heatproof bowl and let cool.

Step 2    

In a food processor or blender, puree the watermelon in batches until smooth. Strain the puree into a large bowl or pitcher. Stir in the simple syrup, tequila, lime slices, 3 mint sprigs and 1/2 cup of water.

Step 3    

To serve, pour the watermelon agua fresca into ice-filled glasses, leaving 1 inch at the top. Top off the drinks with Prosecco and garnish with mint leaves.

Make Ahead

The strained watermelon juice can be refrigerated overnight.

