Tequila Sunset

Park Place on Main • Louisville Former general manager Jerry Slater uses Chambord instead of grenadine to create the brilliant colors in this riff on a Tequila Sunrise. Cocktail historians Dave Wondrich and Steven Olson trace the Tequila Sunrise back to the end of Prohibition at Tijuana's famed Agua Caliente resort-racetrack. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Drizzle the honey around the inner rim of a chilled martini glass. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila and citrus juices; shake well. strain into the prepared martini glass. Pour the Chambord over the drink.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5