Tequila Sunset
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Jerry Slater

Park Place on Main • Louisville Former general manager Jerry Slater uses Chambord instead of grenadine to create the brilliant colors in this riff on a Tequila Sunrise. Cocktail historians Dave Wondrich and Steven Olson trace the Tequila Sunrise back to the end of Prohibition at Tijuana's famed Agua Caliente resort-racetrack. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 3/4 ounce honey
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces silver tequila
  • 1/2 ounce fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce Chambord

How to Make It

Step

Drizzle the honey around the inner rim of a chilled martini glass. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila and citrus juices; shake well. strain into the prepared martini glass. Pour the Chambord over the drink.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up