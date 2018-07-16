Tequila Mi Amor

This cocktail is so pretty and perfect for dinner parties or a barbecue. Use good-quality mezcal and tequila for a really clean-tasting drink. You can make your own avocado leaf bitters or use similarly herbaceous bitters for effect. I don’t know what else there is to say about it. Just make it and drink it. It’s really tasty.
How to Make It
Pour tequila, mezcal, hibiscus syrup, and bitters into a small pitcher. Fill with ice, and stir until chilled, about 20 seconds (be careful not to dilute too much). Strain into 8 chilled glasses. Rub a lemon peel twist around rim of each glass, and drop peel into glass.
Notes
To make 1 cocktail, combine 1 1/2 ounces chilled Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco, 1 1/2 ounces chilled Montelobos Mezcal Joven Espadín, 1 tablespoon chilled Hibiscus Syrup, and 3 drops avocado leaf bitters or Bittermens Scarborough Savory Herbal Bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover, and shake until chilled, about 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled glass. Rub a lemon peel twist around rim, and drop into glass.