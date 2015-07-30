Tequeños with Guacamole

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, mash together the avocados, onion, lime juice, cilantro, jalepeño and salt. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and set aside.

Step 2 Cut the queso fresco into 2-by-1/4-by-1/4-inch sticks. Place a wonton wrapper on a work surface, and then set a cheese stick on the bottom third of the wrapper. Brush the edges of the wrapper with water and roll it up to enclose the cheese; pinch the edges shut. Set aside, and repeat with the remaining pieces of cheese and wonton wrappers.

Step 3 Heat 2 inches of oil in a heavy, deep saucepan over moderate heat until it reaches 350° on an instant read thermometer. Working in batches of about 5, fry the tequeños, turning them over halfway through, until bubbling and browned, about 11/4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried tequeños to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining tequeños.