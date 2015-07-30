Tequeños with Guacamole
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 30 tequeños
Kate Winslow
July 2014

An unlikely combination — wonton wrappers and queso fresco — is the basis for this beloved Peruvian appetizer. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped white onion
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
     
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro leaves
     
  • 1 teaspoon minced jalapeño
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
     
  • 4 ounces queso fresco
  • 30 fresh wonton wrappers
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mash together the avocados, onion, lime juice, cilantro, jalepeño and salt. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and set aside.

Step 2    

Cut the queso fresco into 2-by-1/4-by-1/4-inch sticks. Place a wonton wrapper on a work surface, and then set a cheese stick on the bottom third of the wrapper. Brush the edges of the wrapper with water and roll it up to enclose the cheese; pinch the edges shut. Set aside, and repeat with the remaining pieces of cheese and wonton wrappers.

Step 3    

Heat 2 inches of oil in a heavy, deep saucepan over moderate heat until it reaches 350° on an instant read thermometer. Working in batches of about 5, fry the tequeños, turning them over halfway through, until bubbling and browned, about 11/4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried tequeños to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining tequeños.

Step 4    

Serve them warm with guacamole on the side.

Make Ahead

The tequeños can be assembled up to 3 hours in advance; keep them wrapped in plastic in the refrigerator until you’re ready to fry them.

