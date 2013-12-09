Tender Oven-Roasted Beef-and-Quinoa Meatballs
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
January 2014

Cooked quinoa punches up these juicy giant meatballs, which are flavored with Parmigiano cheese, parsley and garlic and cooked in marinara sauce. Slideshow: Perfect Meatballs

Ingredients

  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for greasing
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground beef chuck
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked quinoa
  • 3/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley, plus more for garnish
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups jarred marinara sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400° and grease a large baking dish with olive oil. In a large bowl, using your hands, gently mix all of the remaining ingredients except the marinara sauce. Form the ground-beef mixture into twelve 2 1/2-inch meatballs.

Step 2    

Arrange the meatballs in the baking dish and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until just cooked through. Spoon the marinara sauce on top and bake until the sauce is hot, about 5 minutes. Garnish with grated cheese and chopped parsley and serve.

