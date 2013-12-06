Tender-Flaky Pastry
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : MAKES ONE 12-INCH GALETTE CRUST
Maria Helm Sinskey
April 2004

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/4 sticks (5 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 5 tablespoons ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, using a fork, blend the flour and salt; scatter the butter on top. Using a pastry blender, cut the butter into the flour until it is the size of small peas. Sprinkle on the water and toss with the fork.

Step 2    

Using your hands, press the flour mixture together to form a dough. Pat into a 6-inch disk, wrap it in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

