Tender-Flaky Pastry

How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, using a fork, blend the flour and salt; scatter the butter on top. Using a pastry blender, cut the butter into the flour until it is the size of small peas. Sprinkle on the water and toss with the fork.
Step 2
Using your hands, press the flour mixture together to form a dough. Pat into a 6-inch disk, wrap it in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
