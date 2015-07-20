Ten-Grain Porridge Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, cover the cereal with 3 inches of water. Cover the bowl with cheesecloth or a kitchen towel and let stand at room temperature for 48 hours. Drain through a cheesecloth-lined sieve; reserve 11/2 cups of the soaking water.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix the all-purpose flour with the yeast and the water until the dough starts to come together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead until a smooth ball forms, about 3 minutes. Wipe out the bowl and return the dough to it. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough for 48 hours. This is the pâte fermentée.

Step 3 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the bread flour, sea salt, pâte fermentée, reserved soaking water and 2 cups (1 pound) of the soaked cereal; there may be some soaked cereal left over. Knead at low speed until the dough starts to come together, about 3 minutes. Cover with a kitchen towel and let stand for 20 minutes. Knead again at low speed for 5 minutes, until the dough is moist and smooth. Transfer the dough to a lightly greased bowl, cover and let rise at room temperature until doubled in bulk, about 2 hours.

Step 4 Line 2 large bowls with kitchen towels or dust generously with flour. Divide the dough into 2 equal pieces and form each into a ball. Set the balls seam side up in the prepared bowls. Cover with kitchen towels and let stand at room temperature until doubled in bulk, about 2 hours.