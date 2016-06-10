Tempura Green Beans with Old Bay and Lemon

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes supercrispy and addictive tempura green beans for snacking. To give an unexpected twist to them, he includes Old Bay Seasoning in the batter as well as on top as a sprinkle. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes
How to Make It
In a large, deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch of oil until shimmering. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the cornstarch, baking powder, salt and the 1 teaspoon of Old Bay. Gently whisk in the club soda until the batter just comes together; do not overmix.
Working in batches, dip the green beans in the batter, let the excess drip off and add them to the hot oil. Fry until light golden and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain. Sprinkle with Old Bay and serve with lemon wedges.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5