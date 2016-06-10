Tempura Green Beans with Old Bay and Lemon

In a large, deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch of oil until shimmering. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the cornstarch, baking powder, salt and the 1 teaspoon of Old Bay. Gently whisk in the club soda until the batter just comes together; do not overmix.

Step 2

Working in batches, dip the green beans in the batter, let the excess drip off and add them to the hot oil. Fry until light golden and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain. Sprinkle with Old Bay and serve with lemon wedges.