Tempura Green Beans with Old Bay and Lemon
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2016

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple makes supercrispy and addictive tempura green beans for snacking. To give an unexpected twist to them, he includes Old Bay Seasoning in the batter as well as on top as a sprinkle. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning, plus more for sprinkling
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons chilled club soda
  • 1/2 pound green beans
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep skillet, heat 1/2 inch of oil until shimmering. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the cornstarch, baking powder, salt and the 1 teaspoon of Old Bay. Gently whisk in the club soda until the batter just comes together; do not overmix.

Step 2    

Working in batches, dip the green beans in the batter, let the excess drip off and add them to the hot oil. Fry until light golden and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain. Sprinkle with Old Bay and serve with lemon wedges.

