Peninsula Grill, Charleston Chef Robert Carter developed this martini to showcase the restaurant's citrusy, southern-style sweet tea. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
In a large container, combine the vodka and Citrus Sweet Tea and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours. Stir well. Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add 8 ounces of the mixture. Shake well and strain into 2 chilled martini glasses. Repeat three more times, using fresh ice each time. Garnish each drink with a lemon wedge.
