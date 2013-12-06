Tea-tini
N/A
N/A
Serves : makes 8 drinks
Robert Carter

Peninsula Grill, Charleston Chef Robert Carter developed this martini to showcase the restaurant's citrusy, southern-style sweet tea. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

In a large container, combine the vodka and Citrus Sweet Tea and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours. Stir well. Half-fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add 8 ounces of the mixture. Shake well and strain into 2 chilled martini glasses. Repeat three more times, using fresh ice each time. Garnish each drink with a lemon wedge.

