Tea Punch Turenne
Serves : Makes about 10 drinks
David Wondrich

According to David Wondrich, 18th-century punches were made with high-proof, intensely flavored rums. To achieve that "authentic" flavor, he uses Smith & Cross, a widely available Jamaican rum. Glassware Guide  Cocktail Party Recipes

  • 1 large lemon, thinly sliced and seeded
  • 1 cup Demerara or other raw sugar
  • 32 ounces hot strong-brewed black tea, such as Earl Grey
  • One 750-ml bottle overproof Jamaican rum

In a heatproof punch bowl, combine the lemon wheels and sugar. Stir in the tea. Pour the rum over the floating lemon wheels and let stand for 1 minute. Using a long match, carefully ignite the rum. Let the flames subside or blow them out, then stir.

