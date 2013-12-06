Tea Punch Turenne

According to David Wondrich, 18th-century punches were made with high-proof, intensely flavored rums. To achieve that "authentic" flavor, he uses Smith & Cross, a widely available Jamaican rum. Glassware Guide Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a heatproof punch bowl, combine the lemon wheels and sugar. Stir in the tea. Pour the rum over the floating lemon wheels and let stand for 1 minute. Using a long match, carefully ignite the rum. Let the flames subside or blow them out, then stir.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5