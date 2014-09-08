Tawny Little Blood

© Lucas Allen
Kirk Estopinal riffs on the spicy, citrusy Mexican drink called sangrita using rich, nutty tawny port and mezcal. "The smoke and brine in mezcal love port," he says. Slideshow: Mezcal Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine all of the ingredients except the ice cube and garnishes. Stir until the salt dissolves. Strain into a chilled rocks glass, add the ice cube and garnish with the lime and orange wheels.
