Tawny Little Blood
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
05 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Kirk Estopinal

Kirk Estopinal riffs on the spicy, citrusy Mexican drink called sangrita using rich, nutty tawny port and mezcal. "The smoke and brine in mezcal love port," he says. Slideshow: Mezcal Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces tawny port
  • 3/4 ounce mezcal
  • 1 ounce fresh orange juice
  • 3/4 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce cold water
  • 20 drops of Bittermens Hellfire Habanero Shrub bitters
  • 1 jalapeño slice
  • Pinch of flaky sea salt
  • 1 ice cube, for serving
  • 1 lime wheel and 1/2 orange wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine all of the ingredients except the ice cube and garnishes. Stir until the salt dissolves. Strain into a chilled rocks glass, add the ice cube and garnish with the lime and orange wheels.

