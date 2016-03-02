Tater Tots with Spicy Aioli

© Con Poulos
A mix of Sriracha and chipotle Tabasco with homemade aioli makes a terrific sauce for crispy Tater Tots. They go great with sparkling wine. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the Tater Tots according to package directions.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, mix the Sriracha with the Tabasco. Stir in the aioli and serve with the tots.
Notes
Use this aioli recipe.
Suggested Pairing
Sparkling wine
Author Name: rac415
Review Body: I just have a question about the aioli sauce. The eggs are raw for the sauce?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-11-18