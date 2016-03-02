Tater Tots with Spicy Aioli
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Evan Algorri
April 2016

A mix of Sriracha and chipotle Tabasco with homemade aioli makes a terrific sauce for crispy Tater Tots. They go great with sparkling wine. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound frozen Tater Tots
  • 1/2 cup Sriracha
  • 1/4 cup chipotle Tabasco sauce
  • 6 tablespoons aioli (see note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the Tater Tots according to package directions.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the Sriracha with the Tabasco. Stir in the aioli and serve with the tots.

Notes

Use this aioli recipe.

Suggested Pairing

Sparkling wine

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up