Tater Tot Waffles with Truffled Eggs
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Four 8-inch waffles
Jen Pelka
March 2017

Jen Pelka of The Riddler in San Francisco makes supercrunchy and delicious waffles using Tater Tots, then tops them with poached eggs and truffles, making them ideal for brunch.  Slideshow: More Waffle Recipes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 8 cups thawed frozen Tater Tots (32 ounces)
  • Flaky sea salt
  • 4 large eggs
  • Shaved black truffle, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat an 8-inch waffle iron; preheat the oven to 200°. Grease the waffle iron with nonstick spray. Spread 2 cups of the tots on it; sprinkle with salt. Close and cook on medium high until nearly crisp, about 5 minutes. Open the waffle iron and fill in any holes in the waffle with more tots, then close and cook until golden and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet; keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining tots.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, bring a large, deep skillet of water to a simmer. Crack the eggs into the skillet and simmer over moderately low heat until the whites are set and the yolks are runny, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the poached eggs to a plate; blot dry with paper towels and season with salt. Top each warm waffle with a poached egg and shaved truffle and serve.

