Tater Tot Waffles with Smoked Salmon and Caviar

Jen Pelka of The Riddler in San Francisco makes supercrunchy and delicious waffles using Tater Tots. Here she tops the waffles with caviar and smoked salmon, creating a delicious and decadent dish that’s ideal with Champagne. Slideshow: More Waffle Recipes
How to Make It
Heat an 8-inch waffle iron; preheat the oven to 200°. Grease the waffle iron with nonstick spray. Spread 2 cups of the tots on it; sprinkle with salt. Close and cook on medium high until nearly crisp, about 5 minutes. Open the waffle iron and fill in any holes in the waffle with more tots, then close and cook until golden and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet; keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining tots.
Top each warm waffle with 1 1/2 tablespoons of crème fraîche, 3 slices of smoked salmon, a few small sprigs of dill, a dollop of caviar and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve immediately.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Greg Keats
Review Body: I've been doing this for years! These TOT Waffles are also great under a Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad melt!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-03-06
Author Name: Paul M
Review Body: I love the concept but not with Big Agra pre-digested preservative-laden spudnuggets. Freshly-grated latkes pressed on the waffle iron fill the bill for me, especially with such pricey accoutrements.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-12-31
Author Name: Kevyn Allard
Review Body: I served this for a spontaneous brunch with sparkling wine and it a HUGE hit. The best part was that it was so easy and fun yet elegant. Just my style.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-12
Author Name: Mike Morgan
Review Body: Quick, easy and delicious. What's not to like about that.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-29