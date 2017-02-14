Tater Tot Waffles with Smoked Salmon and Caviar
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Four 8-inch waffles 
Jen Pelka
March 2017

Jen Pelka of The Riddler in San Francisco makes supercrunchy and delicious waffles using Tater Tots. Here she tops the waffles with caviar and smoked salmon, creating a delicious and decadent dish that’s ideal with Champagne.  Slideshow: More Waffle Recipes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 8 cups thawed frozen Tater Tots (32 ounces)
  • Flaky sea salt
  • 6 tablespoons crème fraîche
  • 12 thin slices smoked salmon Dill sprigs, caviar and fresh lemon juice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat an 8-inch waffle iron; preheat the oven to 200°. Grease the waffle iron with nonstick spray. Spread 2 cups of the tots on it; sprinkle with salt. Close and cook on medium high until nearly crisp, about 5 minutes. Open the waffle iron and fill in any holes in the waffle with more tots, then close and cook until golden and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet; keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining tots.

Step 2    

Top each warm waffle with 1 1/2 tablespoons of crème fraîche, 3 slices of smoked salmon, a few small sprigs of dill, a dollop of caviar and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve immediately.

