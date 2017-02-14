Tater Tot Waffles with Prosciutto and Mustard
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Four 8-inch waffles
Jen Pelka
March 2017

Jen Pelka of The Riddler in San Francisco makes supercrunchy and delicious waffles using Tater Tots. One of her more hearty ways of serving the waffles is topped with prosciutto and mixed greens, along with a quick mix of créme fraîche and mustard.  Slideshow: More Waffle Recipes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 8 cups thawed frozen Tater Tots (32 ounces)
  • Flaky sea salt
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche 
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 2 cups baby arugula
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 thin slices of prosciutto
  • Thinly sliced cornichons, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat an 8-inch waffle iron; preheat the oven to 200°. Grease the waffle iron with nonstick spray. Spread 2 cups of the tots on it; sprinkle with salt. Close and cook on medium high until nearly crisp, about 5 minutes. Open the waffle iron and fill in any holes in the waffle with more tots, then close and cook until golden and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet; keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining tots.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix the crème fraîche and mustard. In another bowl, toss the arugula with the lemon juice and olive oil. Top each warm waffle with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the mustard crème fraîche, 3 slices of prosciutto and 1/2 cup of the dressed arugula. Garnish with cornichons and serve.

