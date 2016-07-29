Tater Tot Nachos (Tatchos) with Kimchi Cheese Sauce

Tater tots on their own are good. Tater tots dipped in cheese sauce are even better. Tater tots turned into nachos are THE BEST. Slideshow: More Outrageous Nachos Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Divide the cooked tater tots in 1 large or 4 small ovenproof baking dishes and arrange on a baking sheet.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add 1 cup of the kimchi and the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the kimchi is evenly coated in the flour, about 2 minutes. Stir in the milk and bring to a simmer. Cook until thickened, about 2 minutes. Season with salt. Spoon the kimchi gravy over the tater tots, then top with the cheese. Bake until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes. Top with the chile peppers and remaining ½ cup kimchi and garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve hot.
Author Name: IsaChernobil
Review Body: I am a Nacho fan, will be saving this recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-19