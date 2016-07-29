Tater Tot Nachos (Tatchos) with Kimchi Cheese Sauce
© Kay Chun
Kay Chun

Tater tots on their own are good. Tater tots dipped in cheese sauce are even better. Tater tots turned into nachos are THE BEST. Slideshow: More Outrageous Nachos Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 1-lb. package tater tots, cooked according to package instructions
  • 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1 ½ cups chopped Napa cabbage kimchi
  • 6 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 serrano chile peppers or jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Divide the cooked tater tots in 1 large or 4 small ovenproof baking dishes and arrange on a baking sheet.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add 1 cup of the kimchi and the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the kimchi is evenly coated in the flour, about 2 minutes. Stir in the milk and bring to a simmer. Cook until thickened, about 2 minutes. Season with salt. Spoon the kimchi gravy over the tater tots, then top with the cheese. Bake until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes. Top with the chile peppers and remaining ½ cup kimchi and garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The kimchi gravy can be refrigerated overnight and reheated before using.

