Tater Tot Casserole

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the spinach and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the milk, cream and nutmeg and cook until thickened and almost all of the liquid has evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. Add both cheeses and season with salt and pepper; stir until well blended and the cheese is melted. Scrape into a large bowl and let cool slightly. Add the eggs and mix well. Wipe out the skillet.