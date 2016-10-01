Tarte Tatin with Vanilla Ice Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 Mix all the dough ingredients to make the sugar dough. You can use a stand mixer with a flat beater. Once it starts to shape together around the flat beater remove from stand mixer and shape a ball. You don t want the dough to become too elastic so don't overwork the dough. Break the ball flat in order for it to get colder faster. Place the dough in a plastic storage bag and let it rest in the refrigerator.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the caramel. Melt the butter then add the sugar. Stir a bit then add the rosemary. Allow the caramel to get thicker but not too brown and add a few drops of lemon juice. Pour the caramel into your round baking dish or in 4 individual ones.

Step 3 For the apples, peel and rub them with some lemon juice to avoid oxidation. Cut them into big chunks and place them in the baking dish. Be generous with the apples, it doesn’t need to be perfect.

Step 4 Take out the dough from the fridge. Dust with flour your surface and then dust your dough (in French “fleurer”). Roll out the dough and shape it (cut) the size of your baking dish. Cover the apples with the rolled out dough. Close the dough on the baking dish. Make small holes with the point of a knife. Bake the apple tatin in the oven for around 35 to 40 minutes at 375°.