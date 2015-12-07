Tarte Tatin
© Con Poulos
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Jonathan Waxman
January 2016

Golden Delicious apples are perfect in this classic version of tarte tatin from chef Jonathan Waxman because they get perfectly tender while they bake but never lose their shape. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 14-ounce package all-butter puff pastry
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 12 Golden Delicious apples—peeled, halved lengthwise and cored
  • Crème fraîche, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the puff pastry 1/8 inch thick. Cut out a 12-inch round, transfer to a baking sheet and refrigerate; reserve the pastry scraps for another use.

Step 2    

In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, melt the butter. Add the sugar and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture comes to a simmer, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Arrange the apple halves standing upright in the skillet in 2 snug concentric circles. Return to the heat and cook undisturbed until an amber caramel forms, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Top the apples with the puff pastry and bake for about 40 minutes, until the pastry is golden and the apples are tender. Let cool for 15 minutes. 

Step 4    

Place a large plate on top of the skillet and carefully invert the tart. Serve warm with crème fraîche.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up