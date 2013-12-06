Tart Cherry Tonic

Tonic of Uptown • Minneapolis This restaurant and lounge occupies all three floors plus the roof of a century-old building that once housed a movie theater, a car dealership and a dental academy. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the cherry juice, lime juice and Simple Syrup and stir well. Top with the 7 UP, then squeeze the lime wedge over the drink and drop it in.
