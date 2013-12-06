Tart Cherry-Pinot Noir Syrup

Step

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cherries to a medium bowl. Simmer the wine over moderate heat until syrupy and reduced to 3/4 cup, about 8 minutes. Transfer the Pinot Noir syrup to a small bowl to cool, then stir in the cherries. Serve at room temperature.