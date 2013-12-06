Tart Cherry-Pinot Noir Syrup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 2 CUPS
Susan Spicer
December 2000

 Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dried tart cherries (3/4 pound)
  • 2 cups Pinot Noir
  • 1/2 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cherries to a medium bowl. Simmer the wine over moderate heat until syrupy and reduced to 3/4 cup, about 8 minutes. Transfer the Pinot Noir syrup to a small bowl to cool, then stir in the cherries. Serve at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The syrup can be refrigerated for 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Serve With

Semolina Souffle Cake.

