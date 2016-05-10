Taro Bubble Tea

© Evi Abeler
Taro root gives this bubble tea its purple color. Add tapioca pearls and make your very own bubble tea. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drinks
How to Make It
Step 1 Prepare the taro
Peel it and cut it into 1-inch cubes. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add a pinch of baking soda. Add the taro and boil until it is soft. Drain and transfer the taro cubes to a large bowl and let them cool.
Step 2
When the taro root is cool, add a 1-inch cube to the blender with the condensed milk, milk of your choice and the ice cubes. Blend the ingredients until they are smooth.
Step 3
Serve in large glass with tapioca pearls.
Notes
Cooked taro can be frozen for later use. Use this tapioca pearls recipe.
