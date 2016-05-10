Taro Bubble Tea
Taro root gives this bubble tea its purple color. Add tapioca pearls and make your very own bubble tea. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drinks

Ingredients

  • 1 1-inch cube of cooked taro 
  • Pinch of baking soda
  • 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 cup milk (can be almond, coconut, dairy)
  • 1/2 cup ice cubes
  • Tapioca pearls (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the taro

Peel it and cut it into 1-inch cubes. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add a pinch of baking soda. Add the taro and boil until it is soft. Drain and transfer the taro cubes to a large bowl and let them cool.

Step 2    

When the taro root is cool, add a 1-inch cube to the blender with the condensed milk, milk of your choice and the ice cubes. Blend the ingredients until they are smooth.

Step 3    

Serve in large glass with tapioca pearls.

Notes

Cooked taro can be frozen for later use. Use this tapioca pearls recipe.

