How to Make It

Step 1 Put the bread in a bowl and sprinkle with 1/4 cup water. Let sit for 5 minutes, then squeeze out the excess water and put the bread in the bowl of a food processor, with the tarama, onion and lemon juice.

Step 2 Pulse the tarama mixture until it begins to become smooth. With motor running, add the olive oil in a slow stream and process until the mixture is very smooth. The taramosalata should be the consistency of a velvety hummus. Add enough water to loosen the mixture, if needed.