This creamy, briny dip belongs in the pantheon of classic Greek meze, alongside hummus, baba ghanoush and skordalia.
How to Make It
Put the bread in a bowl and sprinkle with 1/4 cup water. Let sit for 5 minutes, then squeeze out the excess water and put the bread in the bowl of a food processor, with the tarama, onion and lemon juice.
Pulse the tarama mixture until it begins to become smooth. With motor running, add the olive oil in a slow stream and process until the mixture is very smooth. The taramosalata should be the consistency of a velvety hummus. Add enough water to loosen the mixture, if needed.
To serve, spoon the taramosalata in a wide shallow bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with toasted pita chips.
Tarama can be found in Greek food markets and some fish and specialty markets.