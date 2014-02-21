Taramosalata
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 2 cups
Kate Winslow
March 2014

This creamy, briny dip belongs in the pantheon of classic Greek meze, alongside hummus, baba ghanoush and skordalia. Slideshow: Party Dips

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces firm white bread, crusts removed and 1-inch pieces
  • 4 ounces jarred tarama (carp roe)
  • 1/4 cup grated onion
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
  • 1/4 cup water, or as needed
  • Toasted pita chips or bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the bread in a bowl and sprinkle with 1/4 cup water. Let sit for 5 minutes, then squeeze out the excess water and put the bread in the bowl of a food processor, with the tarama, onion and lemon juice.

Step 2    

Pulse the tarama mixture until it begins to become smooth. With motor running, add the olive oil in a slow stream and process until the mixture is very smooth. The taramosalata should be the consistency of a velvety hummus. Add enough water to loosen the mixture, if needed.

Step 3    

To serve, spoon the taramosalata in a wide shallow bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with toasted pita chips.

Make Ahead

The taramosalata can be made 1 day ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container.

Notes

Tarama can be found in Greek food markets and some fish and specialty markets.

